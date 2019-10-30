|
James L. Beatty, DDS "A life with no regrets" best describes that of Jim Beatty who passed away peacefully at his home on October 27, 2019. He was 75 or as he would say 3/4 of a century! Jim was born on an Army base in El Reno, Oklahoma on September 28,1944. From there his parents, Kay and Dudley Beatty, older brother Gene, and he moved to Canton, Ohio where he grew up for 18 years. His life after Canton took him to Miami of Ohio where he joined the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity house and met his wife, Linda. They were called a "Miami Merger" and were reminded of that with a Valentine every year from the university. After Miami, he went on to graduate from The Ohio State University Dental School. A residency in prosthodontics brought him to Kansas City. Jim then served as a dentist and prosthodontist at the Kansas City VA Hospital for 30 years. Taking retirement from the VA was followed by 13 years teaching at the UMKC Dental School Clinic. Jim loved his profession and enjoyed working with the students on how to make the "perfect denture". Jim would want to be remembered as one who had simple needs. He never asked for much and gave generously to all of those around him. He loved his family and devoted his life to their happiness. He appreciated beautiful things whether it be art work, his garden, his finely polished cars, his watch collection, his adorned home that he designed, the mountains of Colorado, or his time in jolly old England. He was creative, witty natty dresser, humble, selfless, and put the word gentle into the term gentleman. He leaves his wife, Linda, of 53 years marriage, a daughter, Kristin Giussani (Dino), a son, Chad Beatty (Alicia) and four amazing grandchildren, Lucca, Gabriella, Caitlin and Charlie, as well as Lucy, his lab companion. Thank you to Elara Hospice & Caring Bridge. Donations (rather than flowers) in his Honor to the or Elara Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm, Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS. Details can be found at www.signaturefunerals.com and www.caringbridge.org Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019