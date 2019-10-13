|
James L. Conrick James L. Conrick, 87 years old, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully from this life October 10, 2019. Funeral service will be Thursday, October 17 at The Church of the Resurrection, 8412 W 95th Street, Overland Park, KS at 10am, followed by a reception and celebration of Jim's life at 11am in the same location. Graveside services will be at 2pm in Calvary Cemetery, 6901 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131. Jim was born in Kansas City, MO on May 22nd 1932 to parents, Mary Elizabeth and Leonard Anthony Conrick. He attended grade school, high school and college in the city. He was a three-year veteran of the United States Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict. Employment consisted of Accountant with Sinclair Refining Company for twelve years, where he met his future wife, Janice; and Vice President and Controller for Columbia Glass and Window Company for thirty-two years. After retirement in 1998, Jim enjoyed traveling and many hobbies with the extra time. Many Lillis High School, Coast Guard, business and neighbor friendships were retained through his lifetime. Nothing was more important to Jim than his loving wife, Janice and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, as they were his life. He leaves many fond memories of experiences through his life, and lots of laughter, even though his dry wit and great sense of humor was often saved especially for his family and close friends. Jim is survived by his wife, Janice, of 54 years; daughter, Pamela Fouts and her husband, Duane, of Blue Springs, MO; son, Jeffrey and his wife, Nicole, of Leawood, KS; daughter, Jennifer Conrick of San Francisco, CA; granddaughters, Rachel Feyerabend and her husband, Dave, of Kansas City, MO, Allison Gensch and her husband, Thomas, of St. Louis, MO, Lauren Fouts of Overland Park, KS, Cate Conrick of Leawood, KS; grandson, Teddy Conrick of Leawood, KS; great-grandson, Liam Feyerabend and great-granddaughter, Nora Feyerabend of Kansas City, MO; brother, Bill and his wife, Melanie; and their son, Brian and his wife, Kristen, of Overland Park, KS. Jim is also survived by a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his eldest son, Timothy Conrick, of Kansas City. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, 8900 State Line Road, Leawood, KS 66206 or Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy, Ste 200, Kansas City, MO 64114. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019