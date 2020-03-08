|
James "Jim" L. Pummill James (Jim) L. Pummill died peacefully at Menorah Medical Center on March 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Jim is survived by his sons Cliff Pummill of Leawood, KS, Pat Pummill of Roach, MO, and daughters Stacy Tarwater of Kansas City, MO, and Tracy Reid, of Kansas City, KS., and brother Frank Pummill. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Pummill, and son James P. Pummill, his father Arthur Pummill, mother Edna Pummill, brothers Richard and Kenny, and sister Beverly. Jim was born on July 14, 1934 in Springfield, MO to Arthur and Edna Pummill. Jim attended Southeast H.S. in Kansas City, MO. Jim was an owner of J. L. Pummill & Sons, Inc., where he worked in the direct mail business. Jim was a member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge #3 and the Adelphi Masonic Lodge #355. He was a member of Ararat Shrine since 1974 (45 years). Jim was a member of the Order of Quetzalcoatl Kukulkan 16A, Ararat Shrine Sandblasters, Northland Shrine Club, Royal Order of Jesters Court 54 (also known as the Presidents Court), Kansas City Scottish Rite and Liberty Commandery No. 6 of the Knights Templar. A Visitation is scheduled Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, K.C. MO. A Royal Order of Jesters Court 54 Rose Ceremony will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the Ararat Shrine Transportation Fund, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020