James L. Pyle James L. Pyle, 84, Overland Park, KS, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Sunrise of Lenexa. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 13615 W. 92nd St., Lenexa, KS with the Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Bishop Ward High School or the . Jim was born May 7, 1934, in Kansas City, KS and was a lifetime area resident. He had worked for the BPU for 40 years retiring in 1992 and during this time served as the Chairman of the BPU Pension Board. Jim had been a member of Church of the Ascension. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Monica Pyle, daughter-in-law, Joan Pyle and 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Jim is survived by 6 children, Steve (Ruth), Dan (Leta), Jeff, Chuck (Margi), Ken (Mary), Julie (Mark), the mother of his children, Margaret Pyle, 17 grandchildren and 2 brothers, Jack and Tom. Jim's family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Lenexa for the love and care given to Jim during his stay there. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, (913) 438-6444)



Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary