James L. Riggs James L. Riggs, 89, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away September 1, 2019 at John Knox Village Hospice. Jim was born on September 10, 1929 in Dunlap, KS. He received a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from K-State and a master's degree from UMKC. Jim was a Veteran of the US Air Force where he served in the Korean War. He worked at HNTB as a Civil Engineer for 42 years. He traveled to Pakistan where he worked for four years. His family accompanied him on that trip. Jim made many friends in Pakistan. Jim was a volunteer at Powell Gardens for many years as well as the Raytown Historical Society. He was a member of the One Spirit United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Jim, and his grandson Caleb, took 12 Disney Cruises together. Caleb was like a son to Jim. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Edna (Graves) Riggs, first wife Virginia Riggs, brother Bill Riggs, son David Riggs. Jim is survived by his wife Jo Ann Riggs of Lee's Summit, MO, daughter Carol Walz of Kansas City, MO, grandson Caleb Walz of Lee's Summit, MO, step-son Scott Walz of Raytown, MO, brother Dan (Carrie) Riggs of Cottonwood Falls, KS, step-grandson Micah (Lindsay) Walz, great-grandson Liam Walz and great-granddaughter Lilly Walz of Blue Springs, MO. A Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00am on Friday, September 6 at One Spirit UMC, 7900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, MO. Burial will be in Brooking Cemetery, Raytown, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Red Bridge Baptist Church Missions or One Spirit UMC.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019