Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
One Spirit UMC
7900 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
One Spirit UMC
7900 Blue Ridge Blvd.
Raytown, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Riggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Riggs


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Riggs James L. Riggs, 89, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away September 1, 2019 at John Knox Village Hospice. Jim was born on September 10, 1929 in Dunlap, KS. He received a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from K-State and a master's degree from UMKC. Jim was a Veteran of the US Air Force where he served in the Korean War. He worked at HNTB as a Civil Engineer for 42 years. He traveled to Pakistan where he worked for four years. His family accompanied him on that trip. Jim made many friends in Pakistan. Jim was a volunteer at Powell Gardens for many years as well as the Raytown Historical Society. He was a member of the One Spirit United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Jim, and his grandson Caleb, took 12 Disney Cruises together. Caleb was like a son to Jim. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Edna (Graves) Riggs, first wife Virginia Riggs, brother Bill Riggs, son David Riggs. Jim is survived by his wife Jo Ann Riggs of Lee's Summit, MO, daughter Carol Walz of Kansas City, MO, grandson Caleb Walz of Lee's Summit, MO, step-son Scott Walz of Raytown, MO, brother Dan (Carrie) Riggs of Cottonwood Falls, KS, step-grandson Micah (Lindsay) Walz, great-grandson Liam Walz and great-granddaughter Lilly Walz of Blue Springs, MO. A Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00am on Friday, September 6 at One Spirit UMC, 7900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, MO. Burial will be in Brooking Cemetery, Raytown, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Red Bridge Baptist Church Missions or One Spirit UMC.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now