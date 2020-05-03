James L. Stangel
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Stangel James L. Stangel, of Pleasant Hill MO, passed away April 29, 2020. James was born February 20, 1932, to Everett and Lamogyne (Haden) Stangel. He graduated from Rich Hill High School in 1950, then served 4 years in the US Navy. In 1962 he married his High School sweetheart, Sue Headley. James and Sue made their home in the Kansas City area, with their children, Julie and Casey. James worked for Yellow Freight Systems, retiring in 1995. James enjoyed coaching little league baseball, fishing in the Ozarks, and was an avid Missouri Tigers fan. He enjoyed going to games, and watching on TV. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Stangel, on January 10, 2013, and his 2 sisters, Betty Lee Stewart and Beverly Willman. He is survived by his son, Casey James Stangel, daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Ron Garver, Grandson Brandon Magee, Great-Grandson Zachary Garver, and several nieces and nephews. James was diagnosed with lung cancer in July of 2017 and gave it a good fight. We will miss you Dad! Private burial in Green Lawn Cemetery, Rich Hill, Mo. Celebration of life at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Green Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved