James L. Stangel James L. Stangel, of Pleasant Hill MO, passed away April 29, 2020. James was born February 20, 1932, to Everett and Lamogyne (Haden) Stangel. He graduated from Rich Hill High School in 1950, then served 4 years in the US Navy. In 1962 he married his High School sweetheart, Sue Headley. James and Sue made their home in the Kansas City area, with their children, Julie and Casey. James worked for Yellow Freight Systems, retiring in 1995. James enjoyed coaching little league baseball, fishing in the Ozarks, and was an avid Missouri Tigers fan. He enjoyed going to games, and watching on TV. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Stangel, on January 10, 2013, and his 2 sisters, Betty Lee Stewart and Beverly Willman. He is survived by his son, Casey James Stangel, daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Ron Garver, Grandson Brandon Magee, Great-Grandson Zachary Garver, and several nieces and nephews. James was diagnosed with lung cancer in July of 2017 and gave it a good fight. We will miss you Dad! Private burial in Green Lawn Cemetery, Rich Hill, Mo. Celebration of life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store