James Ashwill
James Lee Ashwill Sr.

James Lee Ashwill Sr. Obituary
James Lee Ashwill Sr. James "Jim" Lee Ashwill, Sr died at his home in Olathe, Kansas on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born August 2, 1953, to Nelson AdrewAshwill, Jr and Harriett "Jean" Linhart. He is survived by wife, Terry Jean "TJ" Doss, and children, James L Ashwill, Jr, Cristin M Buttery and Derek J Ashwill and two siblings. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Olathe Memorial Cemetery 738 North Chestnut Street Olathe, Kansas. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilley-frye.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019
