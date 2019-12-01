|
James M. Georgie James M. Georgie, 74, of Overland Park, KS, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the University of Kansas Hospital. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:45 p.m. with the visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Monday December 2 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 3 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St., Lenexa, KS Burial 1:30 p.m. at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Jim was born October 23, 1945, in Kansas City, MO and was a lifetime area resident. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. Jim had started his career with Carnation, and then worked over 40 years with S&K Sales until his retirement in 2010. He was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for the past 40 years. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia L. Georgie, children Paul (Alyssa), Brian (Tara), Daniel (Morgan), Suzanne (Anthony Fasolo), and his 11 grandchildren (Jack, Samantha, Sydney, Ella, Gus, Norah, Shaw, Lennon, Keller, LJ, Rosie), sister Ada (Robert Frazier), and sister in law Sandra Georgie. He is preceded by parents Paul and Agnes Georgie. Brothers, Eugene and wife Linda, Frank, Emmet, and sister Mary Ann, her husband Robert Sniezek. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Holy Trinity Catholic School Angel Fund. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrs: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019