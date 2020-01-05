|
James M. Greenlee James M. Greenlee died November 28, 2019 (58). Jim is survived by two brothers, four children, loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and many friends. Jim was a professional chef, graduating from the San Francisco Culinary Institution with Honors. As a restaurateur known for his award winning barbeque, his passion was creating a profitable enjoyable experience for all friends, family and customers. Known for his big caring heart, Jim was his mother's caregiver the last years of her life. Jim's wit, laughter, loyalty, and inquisitive nature is going to be dearly missed. A Life Celebration Memorial will be announced in the New Year.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020