James M. Kuklenski James M. Kuklenski, 59, of Prairie Village, Kansas, died unexpectedly on Aug. 27, 2019. He was born Feb. 27, 1960, in Dallas, Texas, to Mike and Shirley Kuklenski. He spent his youth in Independence, Missouri, and graduated from Truman High School. He went on to the University of Kansas and became a proud Jayhawk! Jim spent his career as a medical sales professional and co-owner of Regal Awards. He served at a local food pantry and was an active member at Curé of Ars Catholic Church. He was a world traveler, expert gardener, an unbelievably hard worker, Eagle Scout, Firebuilder in the Tribe of Mic-o-Say, Scrabble enthusiast, card shark, and a friend and neighbor to all. Jim had an unprecedented zest for life and lived it to the fullest. His positive attitude and quiet leadership were inspirational. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Frank, and sister, Mary Kay. Survivors include his wife, Mary (Cimpl), and sons, Michael and Edward; siblings Bill (Kathleen), Michael (Michelle), Barbara, Ed (Missy), and Tina (Scott Miller), along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, with a prayer service to follow. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. both at Curé of Ars Catholic Church, Leawood, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, 9720 West 87th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212; Heart of America Boy Scout Council, 10210 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO, 64131; and Parkinson's Foundation, 8900 State Line Road, #320, Leawood, KS, 66206.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019