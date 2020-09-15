1/1
James M. Weber
James M. Weber James Milton Weber, former Division Chief of the Liberty, Missouri Fire Department, passed away September 11, 2020. A walk-through visitation for first responders (spouses welcome) will be held from 10:30-11 am, followed by a visitation for the public from 11am-12:30 pm, on Wednesday, September 16, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. State Route 291, Liberty, MO. A procession with the Liberty Fire Department will follow the visitation to New Hope Cemetery in Liberty for a 1:00 pm graveside service with military honors. You may read Jim's obituary, share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
SEP
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
