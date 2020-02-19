Kansas City Star Obituaries
James Gaylord Mahoney Jim Mahoney ,75, of Overland Park, KS passed away on February 16th, 2020. Jim was born on October 10th, 1944 in Owosso, Michigan to Edwin and Shirley Mahoney. A visitation will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203 on Saturday, February 22nd from 3-5 PM. Military honors for Jim will take place at Leavenworth National Cemetery on Tuesday, February 25th at 2:30 PM. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; brother, Pete and sister, Jane. He is survived by his step-daughter, Leslie (Jim) Reeves; step-son, Craig (Karen) Leece; brother, John Mahoney; grandchildren, Porter, Braegen and Cohen Adams. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020
