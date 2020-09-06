1/1
James Mark Snedegar
1956 - 2020
James Mark Snedegar James Mark Snedegar, 63, passed away September 1, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born September 2, 1956 in Smoot, West Virginia to Donald and Hildred (neé Judy) Snedegar, and grew up in Ballwin, MO. Jim (aka Mark) graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in architecture and moved to Phoenix, AZ, where he began his career. He later moved to Kansas City, MO, eventually joining the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) office and becoming the Chief Regional Architect for the Heartland Region. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lynda (neé Miller), son Phillip (Noelle) and granddaughter Leila Snedegar, daughter Margaret Waltz (Andrew), and sisters Vivian Mouser (Dan) and Carol Edds (David), as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim's quick wit and ever-present humor will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know him. A visitation (2-3pm) and celebration of life service (3-4pm) will be held on September 12, 2020 at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a pet rescue of your choice or to the American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org). For more visit, www.PenwellGabelKC.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
