James "Keith" Marler James "Keith" Marler, 73, passed away on January 18, 2020 at KC Hospice House after a two and half year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was was born on March 26, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri to James "Bob" and Grace Marler. Six years after graduating from Argentine High School, he started working as an Electrical Lineman for the Board of Public Utilities where he rose to Foreman of Crews, working in the most extreme weather conditions to keep the lights on for all of Wyandotte County, coining the phrase "LINEMAN TOUGH." Keith retired from BPU after 38 years, 9 months and 3 days. In retirement you could usually find Keith supporting local charities with his bagpipe music, or playing golf with the Sandblasters. He was a Mason from 1967 to 2020 and a member of the Shawnee Lodge #54, Ararat Shrine, Ararat Pipes and Drums, and the Order of Quetzlcoatl. Keith is survived by the love his life, Bonnie King, whom he married on June 27, 1975. They had three children in their blended family which included Brian Marler (Linda), Vernie Reichling (Julie) and Staci Marler. Keith also has five grandchildren: Jamie, Ryan, Eric, Chelsea and Jonathan; and three great grandchildren: Houston, Londyn and Kinsley. He also leaves his brother David and Sister Nancy, and was preceded in death by his parents and brother Steve. At his request, a celebration of life will be held at the Ararat Shrine at 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, Missouri on February 1st, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. The family recommends making donations to the KC Hospice House in Keith's honor.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020