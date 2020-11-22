1/
James Marshal Estes
1964 - 2020
September 16, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - James Marshal Estes of Overland Park, KS, age 56, died September 16,2020.
Jim was an organ donor.
Jim was born January 4,1964 to John W. Estes and Nancy Van Meter Douglas at Fayetteville, NC.
Jim was an exceptionally talented hockey player and was an original member of the Johnson County KS Youth Hockey Assoc. He shared lots of good times with his teammates and often gathered with his Dad and teammates on road trips to play their guitars. Jim's two favorite songs were Give Me Three Steps and Stairway to Heaven. He was recruited by the Chicago BlackHawks while still a high school senior and later regretted he had declined their offer.
Jim worked with his father for many years at Estes Metalcraft then in the painting trade.
Jim is survived by his parents and daughter Jamie Estes Borghese, grandson Deacon Valdivia, and brother David M. Estes. Also surviving are his much loved rescued wiener dogs Oscar and Frankie.
Private services are planned for a later date.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
