Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
James Maynard Skinner Obituary
James Maynard Skinner James Maynard Skinner, 51, Kansas City North, passed away comfortably and peacefully on March 9, 2020 at home in the presence of his soul mate. Visitation will be from 4:30 6:00 PM Friday, March 13th, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Saturday, March 14th at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to a . Jim was born February 19, 1969 to Leary and Marcia (Frantze) Skinner in Great Lakes, IL. He lived most of his life in Kansas City. Jim graduated from St. Charles Borromeo School, St. Pius X High School and from UMKC School of Law where he received his Juris Doctorate. Jim enjoyed working with his hands with various horticultural projects. He was a talented artist, poet and writer. Jim was also a virtuoso of music and believed there was no purpose in life without it. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Leary Skinner; his brother, Michael Skinner; grandparents; uncle; and friends. Survivors include his soul mate and love of his life, Beth Brooks; his mother, Marcia Skinner; sister, Christina Ebert; nieces, Savannah and Abigail Ebert, Sydney Brooks, Emily Brooks, , Skylar Brooks, Murray Page; and nephews, Jackson Brooks, Chester Brooks and Lewis Page; beloved in-laws, friends and extended family. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2020
