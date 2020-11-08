James McGilley
October 30, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - James P. McGilley III, 70, a longtime KC resident, passed away in Florida with family by his side on October 30. Jimmy, (AKA Digger), fought a brave battle with lung cancer. He lived by the song, "I Did It My Way"! His picture seems to capture his bigger than life personality, and although we know he is going to a happier place, there has been some discussion about a brief layover in Purgatory! At the end, he spent countless hours calling friends and family, thus gaining his newest nickname: Jimmy Jimmy 3 Phones. A Celebration of His Life, as well as a full obituary, will happen in the Spring of 2021. To post a tribute please go to www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
. If Jimmy had the opportunity now, he would just want to say to all – "As always, have a quality day! Cheers, Jimmy".