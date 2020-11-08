1/1
James McGilley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James McGilley
October 30, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - James P. McGilley III, 70, a longtime KC resident, passed away in Florida with family by his side on October 30. Jimmy, (AKA Digger), fought a brave battle with lung cancer. He lived by the song, "I Did It My Way"! His picture seems to capture his bigger than life personality, and although we know he is going to a happier place, there has been some discussion about a brief layover in Purgatory! At the end, he spent countless hours calling friends and family, thus gaining his newest nickname: Jimmy Jimmy 3 Phones. A Celebration of His Life, as well as a full obituary, will happen in the Spring of 2021. To post a tribute please go to www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. If Jimmy had the opportunity now, he would just want to say to all – "As always, have a quality day! Cheers, Jimmy".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Thank you cousin Jimmy for ALWAYS making me laugh! A lifetime of good times. XOXO T.Red
Teresa Redlingshafer Gehring
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved