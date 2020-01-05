|
James Michael Jenkins It is with profound sadness the family of James Michael Jenkins, Esq. announces his passing on Monday, December 30th, 2019. He was 86 years old. James Jenkins, or "Jim" as most knew him, was born August 21, 1933, to Dr. Joseph and Rose Jenkins in St. Charles, Missouri. He had one younger sibling, Judith Jenkins, who predeceased him in death. Jim attended Chaminade Prep School in St. Louis for middle and high school, attended the University of Notre Dame on a football scholarship and later attended the University of Missouri Law School. After law school, Jim served our country in the U.S. Army JAG Corp where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Following his military service, he served as a senior partner/counsel in several major law firms in Kansas City, including the Polsinelli Law Firm, Popham Law Firm and was a founding member of Husch Eppenberger Law Firm. He was listed in Best Lawyers in America for many years in Corporate Real Estate and Bank Holding Company law. Jim was active in the American Bar Association; but because of their liberal stance on the sanctity of life, he eventually left the ABA and joined the Christian Legal Society. Jim was awarded the Edmund Burke Award honoring his work as "A good man who did something to prevent the triumph of evil." During his notable legal career, he was never too busy to take a call from his clients, his family, or those in need, even on weekends. Jim was an entrepreneur at heart and instrumental in assisting people realize their business dreams. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jenanne, one son, Scott, five grandchildren; Lauren Alexandra and great-granddaughter Avery of Overland Park, KS; Noah (Casey) Jenkins of Glen Burnie, MD; Aaron Jenkins of Overland Park, KS; Adam Jenkins of Victoria, Canada; Jenny (Brady) Kurtz of Prairie Village, KS. He is also survived by his niece, Anne Jenkins Thomasson. A Celebration of Life and Funeral Service in memory of Jim Jenkins will be held on Tuesday, January 7th at 11:00 am at Leawood Presbyterian Church; 2715 W 83rd Street, Leawood, KS 66206. Following the Celebration of Life, a reception will be held at The Carriage Clublocated at 5301 State Line Road; Kansas City, MO 64112. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions to the James Dobson Family Institute and the Heart of Forgiveness Ministry. Donations may be sent to: The James Dobson Family Institute; 540 Elkton Drive; Suite 201; Colorado Springs, CO 80907; 877-732-6825 drjamesdobson.org ; Heart Of Forgiveness Ministry; PO Box 1089, Lampasas, TX 76550;www.heartofforgiveness.org. Arr: Signature Funerals. 816-214-5174. Www.signaturefunerals.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020