McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Curé of Ars Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Curé of Ars Catholic Church
James Michael Sieben Obituary
James Michael Sieben James Michael Sieben, 86, of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held at Curé of Ars Catholic Church on Saturday, Aug 31 from 11am-12pm, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 12pm. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. For full obituary, go to www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 29, 2019
