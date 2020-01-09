|
James Michael Streu James Michael Streu, 74, of Kearney and a former Liberty resident, passed away January 7, 2020, at Liberty Hospital with family at his side. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am, on Saturday, January 11, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Liberty Hospital Foundation. Jim was born September 23, 1945, in Kansas City, MO, the younger of two sons of Ray L. and E. Bernice (Sloan) Streu. He grew up in Cameron and moved with his family to Liberty in 1961, where he graduated from Liberty High School. He later received his Bachelor's degree in Education from Central Missouri State Teachers' College. At CMS, he was a member of Phi Sigma Epsilon. Jim was united in marriage to J. Lynette Moore on July 30, 1965, in Norborne, MO. Jim taught Industrial Arts, Physical Education, and coached football and wrestling at Oak Park High School prior to beginning a long career in real estate and home building. Jim owned and operated Century 21 Sentry Realty in Liberty, owned Jim Streu Construction, and worked most recently for Robertson Properties before he retired. Jim was also a lifelong cattleman, and was a member of the Waterfowlers' Hall of Fame and Ducks Unlimited. Jim was a member of St. James Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and served 36 years on the Liberty Hospital Board of Directors. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Lynn; children, Doug (Lori). Kim Schank (Kenny) and Devin (Nikki); grandsons, Nathan, Garrett and Dawson; brother, John (Judy deceased); brother-in-law, Wayne Moore (Ann); as well as four nephews, their families, and many friends. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020