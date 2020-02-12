|
James Mustoe James Brent Mustoe, age 65, of Lee's Summit MO, passed away February 6th, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Lee's Summit on February 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 10am 11:30am and the memorial service will begin at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mozambique Initiative at www.mzinitiative.com. Brent's family will have a small private graveside service in Edina MO on February 12th, 2020. Brent was born in Edina MO on May 18th, 1954. Growing up Brent worked in the family grocery store, alongside his parents and brother. Together, they enjoyed playing football, basketball, bowling and tennis. After high school he attended Northeast Missouri State and later transferred to Asbury College where he majored in The Bible. In 1978, he married Karen Lawton. In 1979, he graduated with a Master's of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary and was later ordained an Elder in the United Methodist Church. Brent served churches in the Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church for over 30 years. His love for Christ and the Church was evident in his great work ethic and even greater care for the people he served. Brent was a beloved pastor and friend and would never pass up the opportunity to tell a good story. He enjoyed watching football, playing on church softball teams and going to the movies. In 2002, he married Mary Ann Beise and enjoyed 17 happy years of marriage together. His greatest joy in life was being with his wife, two children, and four grandchildren. He taught his family to serve the church and love God and that is his greatest legacy. He was preceded in death by his father Launce Mustoe Sr. and Rebecca Mustoe (Stutsman). He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Mustoe, his son Adam and wife Sarah, their children Aaron and Betsy, his daughter Kelly and husband Doug Johnston and their children, James and Meradith, his brother Launce Mustoe Jr. and wife Linda, their sons Launce Mustoe the 3rd (Trae) his wife Maranda and their son, Winston, Nicholas Mustoe and his wife Megan.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020