James Nathan Edmonsond James Nathan Edmonsond, 79, of Lake Winnebago, Missouri, passed away on May 19, 2020 due to heart complications. He was born on December 3, 1940 to William and Gladys Edmonsond. Jim and his loving wife, Josie, have lived at Lake Winnebago for the past 40 years. One of his greatest joys was spending time with all the family for birthdays, holidays, and celebrations at the lake. Jim and his brother started the Edmonsond Company, where he worked for 45 years. They had a successful commercial painting and decorating company that led to many lasting friendships. For many years, Jim and Josie enjoyed ballroom dancing and he cherished all the time he spent with their dance friends. Jim and Josie are devoted members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and he always looked forward to organizing breakfast with their church family on Sundays. Jim loved traveling; they took many trips with their family, dance group and church friends. Jim lived a very full and happy life and brought so much joy and laughter to everyone around him. He was kind, charismatic, and a positive role model for our family and that legacy will live on forever. He taught us what it means to be a family and always saw the good in every moment. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Josie of 61 years; four daughters, Glenda Smith (Larry Smith), Debbie Edmonsond, Dora Browne and Lisa May (Steve May); seven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Bill Edmonsond, Charles Edmonsond, Mike Edmonsond and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Graveside service following at Floral Hills East. A heartfelt thank you to all the health care professionals that helped Jim over the past few years. Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lee's Summit, MO, or American Cancer Society. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278

Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.
