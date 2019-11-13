|
|
James Norman Edwards 1932-2019 James Norman Edwards, 87, Jamesport, MO passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at a Kansas City, KS medical center. He was born on March 16, 1932 in Jamesport, Missouri the son of James Scott and Era (Hamilton) Edwards. On August 7, 1952, he married Janene Simmons in Jamesport, MO. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2005. Jim was a member of the United Methodist Church of Jamesport and the Jamesport Lions Club. He retired as a technical director for Valspar Paint. He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jody Janene Edwards-Rowekamp and brothers, Delbert and Dean Edwards. Jim is survived by his son, James Vernon Edwards, Farmington, MN; daughters, Julee Ann (Brad) Blevins, Robinson, KS and Jill Lynn (Ed) Hughes, Olive Branch, MS; son-in-law, Dave (Linda) Rowekamp; sister, Twilah Landes, Trenton, MO; grandchildren, Kyle and Derek Edwards, Amanda Jacobsen, Bret and Bryce Hughes, Taylor and Ryan Rowekamp, Brandee Flowers, Carrie Lofton, Meghan Crosby, Lizzy, Eric and Anthony and great grandchildren, Taylor Jacobsen, Jace Grubb, and Cooper Jacobsen. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 15 at the United Methodist Church, Jamesport, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery, Jamesport, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. Memorials may be made to the Jamesport Lions Club and/or Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, 503 S. Broadway, Jamesport, MO 64648. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019