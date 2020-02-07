|
James O. Shoate James O. Shoate 87 of Plattsburg Missouri died Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020 at an Independence MO., healthcare center. Born on Sept. 2, 1932 in Wichita Kansas to James M. and Dora (Jones) Shoate. James was a high school graduate and a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retired truck driver and a Local Teamsters Union Leader and a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War. James was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bernadette Sue Shoate; 4brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors include his children Susan J. (Frank) Black of St Joseph MO; Catherine M. (Anthony) Carrillo of Trimble Mo; Gwyneth (John) Stuckenschneider of St Joseph MO; Julia (John) Strong of Liberty MO; and James M. ( Tracy) Shoate of Sugar Creek MO; 11 grandchildren 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. The family will gather with friends 1-3pm Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg MO. The family suggests memorial gifts to the KC Pet Project. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri. Online guestbook and Obituary at www.baileycox.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2020