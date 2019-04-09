|
James Osbern James Osbern, 88, Kansas City, Kansas passed away April 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM with a funeral service at 2 PM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94 th St., Kansas City, Kansas. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to Kansas Hospice Care, 6828 Silverheel St., Shawnee, Kansas 66226. James was born on November 15, 1930 in Kansas City, Kansas to Fred and Mary Osbern. He married Aline on December 2 in Kansas City. Together they had four children. He worked for USPS as a mail carrier and retired over 25 years ago. He took a drive around Wyandotte County Lake on a daily basis and had great faith in the Lord. James was preceded in passing by his wife, Aline; his son, John; and 2 brothers, Floyd and Bill. Survivors include his children, Tom (Marta) Osbern, Nancy Osbern, Sandy Osbern and Mark (Laurie) Osbern; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2019