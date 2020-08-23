James P. Blickhan, Jr. James P. Blickhan, Jr., 88, passed away August 15, 2020. Private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Spirit Church, Overland Park, KS. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Jim is survived by his Son, Jimand wife Jinny; grandsons, Alex (Anna) and Brad;brother, Bob(Chris); sisters, Janice Orrick and Kathy Dwyer (John); nieces and nephews. The obituary in its entirety can be viewed atwww.muehlebachchapel.com