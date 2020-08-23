1/
James P. Blickhan Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James P. Blickhan, Jr. James P. Blickhan, Jr., 88, passed away August 15, 2020. Private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Spirit Church, Overland Park, KS. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Jim is survived by his Son, Jimand wife Jinny; grandsons, Alex (Anna) and Brad;brother, Bob(Chris); sisters, Janice Orrick and Kathy Dwyer (John); nieces and nephews. The obituary in its entirety can be viewed atwww.muehlebachchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved