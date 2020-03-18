Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
James P. Cossette


1950 - 2020
James P. Cossette Obituary
James P. Cossette James P. Cossette, 69, of Mission, KS passed away Mar. 12, 2020 at KU Medical Center. He was born Aug. 23, 1950. James was preceded in death by his parents, Jerrold and Patricia Cossette; infant daughter, Rachel Cossette; and nephews, Jonathan and Ryun Cossette. He is survived by his partner, Holly Taylor; stepson, Taylor Billings; two brothers, Jerrold Cossette, Jr and his wife, Dani, and Jack Cossette and his wife, Deanna; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020
