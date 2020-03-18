|
James P. Cossette James P. Cossette, 69, of Mission, KS passed away Mar. 12, 2020 at KU Medical Center. He was born Aug. 23, 1950. James was preceded in death by his parents, Jerrold and Patricia Cossette; infant daughter, Rachel Cossette; and nephews, Jonathan and Ryun Cossette. He is survived by his partner, Holly Taylor; stepson, Taylor Billings; two brothers, Jerrold Cossette, Jr and his wife, Dani, and Jack Cossette and his wife, Deanna; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020