James P. O'Neil M.D. James P. O'Neil, MD of Haddon Heights, formerly of Medford, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. He was 74. Born in Memphis, TN, Dr. O'Neil was a graduate of Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, MO and earned his Bachelor's Degree and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Kansas. He served his internship, residency, and fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Philadelphia General Hospital in Philadelphia. Dr. O'Neil was a Board Certified Cardiologist for 39 years at Memorial Hospital of Burlington County. He, along with Thomas McMillan, partnered to form what would become The Cardiology Group. Jim also served as President of the Medical Staff at Memorial Hospital and was active with the , serving as President of the Burlington County Chapter. Jim was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Haddonfield and a former member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Marlton. He was an active member of the Board of the Lutheran Social Ministries. Jim liked being outdoors. He enjoyed running, biking, kayaking, and doing anything on the water. He loved his dogs. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who never missed a school or sporting event. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Janice; 4 children: Joyce (Tad) Fetter of Haddonfield, Karen O'Neil of Marlton, Kevin (Amy) O'Neil of Haddonfield, & Brian (Erin) O'Neil of Haddon Heights; 6 grandchildren: Sarah, Jack, Kaitlyn, TJ, Jillian, & Caroline. The brother of the late Jane Wandless and his twin Hugh O'Neil, he is also survived by sisters Margaret "Peggy" Donnellan of Kansas City, MO and Kathleen "Katie" O'Brien of Leawood, KS as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Haddonfield NJ on Feb. 22. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to medical researchers at the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center via checks made payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" and mailed to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Kathleen Hertkorn, 3535 Market St., Ste. 750, Phila., PA.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020