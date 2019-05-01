James E. Palmer James Palmer, age 84, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Jim was born on April 25, 1935 in Sugar Creek, Missouri. He served in the Navy from October 1954 to July of 1958 and obtained the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class. He married Jean (McElwee) in August of 1959 and together they had two sons, James Jr. and Jon. Jim worked at the GM Leeds plant and was a member, as well as an officer, of UAW Local 93. He retired after 30 years of employment in 1989. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean, of the home, two sons, Jim and wife, Carolyn Hanes and Jon and wife, Cayce as well as five grandchildren. Interment service to be held at 10 am on Friday May 3, 2019 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at the Committal Shelter, 20109 Business Highway 13, Higginsville, Missouri.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019