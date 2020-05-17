Or Copy this URL to Share

James Patrick Burke May 1st 1985 to May 6th 2020 Graduated from Center High School and MCC Community College. Father: Mike, Mother and Stepfather: Terri and Steve, Grandmother: Marion Barack-man, Siblings: Michael, Anita, Jeremy, Joni along with many relatives and friends. James Loved his Chiefs and Royals, cooking, art, playing his guitar, writing songs & "kicking" it with his friends. You will be forever loved & missed. Eternal Peace to you our Son.



