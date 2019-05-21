|
|
James Patrick Devine James Patrick Devine, 89, of Roeland Park Kansas passed away peacefully May 18, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 9:30 am, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, Kansas. Jim is preceded in death by Martha, his wife of 67 years, infant daughter Rosemary, infant brother Joseph and his parents, Anna and Patrick Devine. He is survived by sisters Alice McCarthy, Patricia Carroll, Mary Margaret Murry (John) and Kathy Devine. Also by daughters, Terry Sweeney (Dave), Cece Muder (Mike), Martha Sledge (Gary), Patty Willhite (Bill), Joan Muzyka (Alex), Chris Tholen (Tom). 18 grandchildren and 12.75 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Rockhurst University, 1100 Rockhurst Road, Kansas City, MO 64110 Sister Servants of Mary 800 N 18th St, Kansas City, KS 66102 St. Agnes Catholic Church 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, KS 66205 Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com 913-438-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019