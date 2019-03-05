James Patrick Sola James Patrick "Pat" Sola, Retired Detective of the KCPD, 68, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, at NorthCare Hospice House with family and friends at his side. On Thursday, March 7 at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, visitation will begin at 4:00 pm, followed by military honors at 5:30 pm, Rosary and sharing of memories at 6:00 pm. On Friday, March 8 at 9:30 am, the KCPD will escort Pat's remains in a procession leaving from the funeral home to St. Therese Catholic Church, 7277 N. Hwy. 9, Kansas City, for 10:30 am Mass of Christian burial. A private family ceremony at Leavenworth National Cemetery will be held at a later date for his final resting place. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the KCPD Care Team. Donations may be left at the funeral home or online at kcpdcareteam.org. Pat was born August 23, 1950, in Kansas City, MO, the eldest of four children of James Vincent and Helen Mae (Tittsworth) Sola. His parents preceded him in death. Pat graduated in 1969 from Ruskin High School and received his Associate's degree from Longview Community College. Pat served his country in the U.S. Navy, receiving honorable discharge in June, 1973, and serving reserve obligation until August, 1975. Pat began work with the Kansas City Police Department as a patrolman. His 27-year career included assisting the FBI, working as a motorcycle patrolman, and as a detective in narcotics enforcement and homicide investigation. He retired in 2001. Survivors include his children, Michael Sola (Sandy), Frank Sola (Nicole Hibdon), Corey Doss (Heather) and Kelsey Doss; grandchildren, Jackson, Olivia, Elizabeth, Gideon, Hadley, Gwendolyn and Benjamin; siblings, Michael Sola (Brenda), Jeff Sola (Deanna) and Jane Waller (John); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary