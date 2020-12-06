1/1
James Piburn
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Piburn
June 13, 1958 - December 2, 2020
Warrensburg, Missouri - James Arthur Piburn, age 62 of Warrensburg MO. Passed away on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020. Jim was a painter by trade. Family was a high priority to him and making memories with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Linda Piburn, sister Patti, & 3 brothers Milton, Bill, Grant. Children Jason, Eric, Anna, Brandon & Sara along with 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
( Services will not be held! Immediate family got the opportunity to say their goodbyes, as we mourn the loss of an outstanding man.)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home
617 N. Maguire St.
Warrensburg, MO 64093
(660)747-9114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Christine Dodd
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved