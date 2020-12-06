James Piburn

June 13, 1958 - December 2, 2020

Warrensburg, Missouri - James Arthur Piburn, age 62 of Warrensburg MO. Passed away on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020. Jim was a painter by trade. Family was a high priority to him and making memories with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Linda Piburn, sister Patti, & 3 brothers Milton, Bill, Grant. Children Jason, Eric, Anna, Brandon & Sara along with 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

( Services will not be held! Immediate family got the opportunity to say their goodbyes, as we mourn the loss of an outstanding man.)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store