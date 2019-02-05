James R. Jones James R. Jones, 78, of Pahrump, NV and formerly of Shawnee, KS, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Memorial services celebrating Jim's life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Shawnee, Kansas, 11400 Johnson Drive. Visitation will be at 1:00 P.M. prior to the 2:00 P.M. service. Refreshments will follow. James, (Jim), was born on June 30, 1940 in Mulberry, AR to William Harvey Parker and Sybil Daniel Jones. Jim was married to Mary Louise Hoover in Buffalo, MO in August of 1960, and they were blessed to have 58 years of marriage together. James, a graduate of Ottawa University, worked as a mechanical engineer for Seymour Foods, Inc. in Topeka, KS, and for the Marley Cooling Tower Company and Ruskin Company in the Kansas City area. He enjoyed teaching as a part of the adjunct faculty of Johnson County Community College for a number of years. He always supported his family in their activities and projects. In later years, he became known as the Jones family historian after completing extensive genealogical research. A devoted husband and father, Jim enjoyed family travels and adventures together with his wife and children. His parents and his brother William "Bill" Jones preceded James in death. He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise; and three children, Jennifer Jones, Justin Jones, and Jarrod (Leslie) Jones. Five grandchildren, Tempest (Miguel Rojas) Taylor, Colin Jones, Lucas Jones, Sterling Jones, Sullivan Jones; and one great granddaughter, Azalea Rojas, survive him as well. He was also "Dad" to two German exchange students, Chris Steidle and Felix Pertl. James is also survived by one brother, Carl Jones, and one sister, Avanelle Jones. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Families Now/Winter, Pine Ridge Reservation, 2904 BIA 27, Porcupine, SD 57772 or ASPCA.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary