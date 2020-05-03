James R. Saner
James R. Saner James R. Saner, 73, of Shawnee, KS, passed away, Monday, April 27, 2020. Funeral services will be private on Wednesday, May 6 at Central Church of the Nazarene. The family suggests contributions to Central Church of the Nazarene, 12600 W. 87th St. Pkwy., Lenexa, KS 66215 or American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., 214, Overland Park, KS 66202. For live steaming information and to read the full obituary go to www.AmosFamily.com


Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Funeral service
Central Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
