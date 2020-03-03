|
|
James R. Vaughn James Ross Vaughn, 73, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, Mo. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Jim was born June 11, 1946 in Antigo, Wisconsin to Ross and Gladys Vaughn. He married Dee Gabbert on July 12, 1975. He worked at Allis Chalmers for 36 years. He was an avid Harley rider. Jim loved being outside tending to his yard. He loved hunting. Jim was a jack of all trades and he dearly loved his wife and dog Taz. He was preceded in death by his parents, His survivors include his wife, Dee, of the home; Daughter Penny (Randy) Geyer, of Garden City, MO; Son, Jamie Vaughn, of Kansas City, Mo, and his dog, Taz. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020