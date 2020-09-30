James Raymond Brooks
November 23, 1939 - September 23, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - James Raymond Brooks was a proud son of Hays, Kansas who loved the city's rich history. He was born to Raymond and Tina May Brooks on November 23, 1939. He died September 23, 2020 in Leavenworth, KS due to pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.
In 2017, Jim moved to Kansas City to be closer to his family. He lived at Brookdale Wornall Place from 2017-2019, and Homestead of Overland Park since October 2019.
Jim was an old-school techie, a lifelong ham radio enthusiast and early adopter of personal computers. Radio was his greatest passion, and under call sign K0JJV he tested the limits of ham radio.
Jim attended Kansas State University for a couple of years and finished his degree at Fort Hays with a bachelor's in Communications. He started as a radio DJ at KAYS in his late teens, and continued a radio/TV/advertising career there after graduating from Fort Hays. He proved to be a "jack of all trades" with many career pivots. While a lead technician at Sykes Enterprises, Jim used his resonant radio voice and his technical savvy to soothe the most difficult phone customers.
Jim was a lifetime member of St. Michael's Episcopal church in Hays. A member of the vestry for several years, he also served as a popular lay reader. His dearest wish was to ensure St. Michael's carries on as a strong and vibrant parish for future generations in Hays.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Brooks, and survived by Barbara DeBauge (sister), Amy (daughter), Brian (son), and granddaughters Olive and Lucy.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the James and Cheryl Brooks Legacy Fund of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Hays, Kansas: 2900 Canal Street, Hays, KS 67601. A memorial service will take place on the anniversary of his passing in September 2021 at St. Michael's in Hays, KS.
