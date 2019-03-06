James Richard "Dick" Harte, M. D James Richard (Dick) Harte, M. D. passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 after a long illness. Dick was born in St. Louis on May 23, 1928 to his late parents, William J. Harte, Sr. and Mary A. Harte. He is survived by his children; Jim, Jeane, Paul, and Chris and six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Dick lived in Kansas City much of his life. He was in the US Army in Japan after WWII, and lived in St. Louis when his children were young. He spent his early years in grade school attending 4 different Missouri one room Country grade schools mostly in the Ozarks south of St. Louis. Dick was a child psychiatrist. He selected child psychiatry so he could help children with psychiatric problems live a normal life and he helped many. Dick graduated from Westport High School, attended Kansas City Junior College, graduated from Central Missouri State University, St. Louis University Medical School and interned for child psychiatry at Menninger's in Topeka. Dick was a resident psychiatrist at Western Missouri Mental Health Center most of his career. He also was a resident psychiatrist at the Missouri State Mental Hospital in Nevada Missouri later in his career. He held (7) U.S. Patents related to education. He reluctantly retired at the age of 77. Dick spent many summers with hisfamily at Spirit Lake, Minnesota. He also enjoyed canoeing on the Niangua River in the Missouri Ozarks and large neighborhood vacations at Table Rock Lake. He also love the Lake of the Ozarks. Services at Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203, 4 to 5:30 PM Saturday March 9, 2019. A Celebration of life dinner will be served Shawnee Civic Center 13817 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66216 5:30 to 8 pm Saturday March 9, 2019. Burial Service at Leavenworth National Cemetery 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS 66048 12:15 PM Monday March 11, 2019. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. (arr. The Amos Family Funeral Home, 913-631-5566)

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary