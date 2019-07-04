|
James Richmond Jr. James O (Pete) Richmond Jr., 81, passed away Tuesday July 2nd at St. Luke's Hospice House. He was born and raised in Falls City, NE. He moved to Missouri and lived in Avondale, MO and Lawson, MO. He was married for 43 years to Dorothy June Jones Richmond and raised 4 children. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying camping, fishing, tying flys and jigs, and deer hunting. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy June Richmond, his son Jeffrey Scott Richmond, his parents James O. Richmond Sr and Eva Virginia Strough Richmond. He is survived by his daughter Rachelle R. Thompson of Kansas City, MO, his son Bryan K. Richmond of Kansas City, MO, his daughter Dana G. Edmonds of Basehor, KS, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday July 6th at Elm Grove Baptist Church 15774 Linwood Road, Bonner Springs, KS. Visitation will be from 11 am to 12 pm, service from 12 pm to 1 pm. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 4, 2019