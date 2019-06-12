James Riley Lassiter James Riley Lassiter, 88, a Liberty, MO resident of four years and former resident of Louisville, KY, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. He died peacefully with family around him. Riley was in the Willed Body Program at KU Medical Center. Riley was born February 19, 1931, in Graham, KY to Ourie and Dorothy Lassiter. He was one of two children. He grew up in Louisville, KY, graduating from Fern Creek High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1953, and Master's degree in 1954, both from Murray State. Riley married Patricia Ann Shaw on December 30, 1950 at Valley Christian Church. Riley's career included teaching and being a guidance counselor at Eastern High School in Louisville, a medical malpractice agent, and CEO/President of a new medical malpractice company in Kentucky before retiring in 1995. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being with friends and family. Riley was an encourager and enjoyed talking with people. Riley loved his immediate and extended families that include his devoted wife, Patricia; children: Mike Lassiter (Debbie) of Kansas City and David Lassiter (Joanne) of Kansas City; five beloved grandchildren: Rebekah, Amy, Ben, Joseph and Wesley; seven great grandchildren: Riley, Nolan, Piper, Ellie, Clayton, Clark and Bennett; his brother, Edward Lassiter (Mildred) of Los Angeles, CA; as well as many nieces, nephews and their families, other family members and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. Riley was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church in Louisville, KY and later Second Baptist Church in Liberty, MO. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 22, at Second Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either church. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

