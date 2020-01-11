Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Services
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
(803) 771-7990
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Elmwood Cemetery
Resources
Dr. James Robert Durig Obituary
Dr. James Robert Durig Dr. James Robert Durig, 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and immediately following the graveside service in the chapel at Elmwood Cemetery. Dr. Durig was born April 30, 1935 in the Buffalo Township of Washington County, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Claysville High School in 1953. After working with the B&O Railroad for a year, he entered Washington and Jefferson College. He graduated in 1958, Magna Cum Laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He was awarded the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship to earn his doctorate in physical chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of South Carolina where he was a professor from 1962 to 1993 and Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics from 1973 to 1993. He is an Emeritus Professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City where he was Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 1993-2000 and a professor from 1993-2016. Dr. Durig was one of the most distinguished chemists in the global scientific community. In his 48 years of teaching, he has supervised more than 100 doctoral students and authored over 1,000 academic refereed journal articles about vibrational and rotational spectroscopy. Dr. Durig also participated in conferences and gave lectures on his scientific expertise all over the world. He is predeceased by his mother, Roberta Durig; his wife of 60 years, Marlene Sprowls Durig and brother Bruce Mounts. Survivors include his brother Melvin Mounts, Green Valley, AZ and Earl Mounts, Pittsburgh, PA; his children, Douglas Durig of Sewanee, TN, Bryan Durig (Marla) of Columbia, SC, and Stacey Hamm (Kurt) of Columbia, SC; and grandchildren, Nicole Durig Quinlan (Rick), Mallory Durig, Delaney Durig, Meagan Durig, Kathryn Hamm, Jamie Hamm, and Laura Hamm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation; or to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
