James Robert Ellis James Robert Ellis passed away April 29, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born June 15, 1927 to Ernest and Eleanor (Keiser) Ellis in Leavenworth, Kansas. He attended Leavenworth schools and graduated from high school in 1945. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in South Korea. After Jim was discharged, he was a student at the University of Kansas and graduated in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering. His lifetime career was with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Kansas City. He married Jean Moorhouse on June 1, 1951 at Cheney, Kansas. He is survived by Jean, his wife of almost 69 years, son Richard Ellis (Teresa), daughter Nancy Ellis Yessen (Mark), granddaughter Tracy Yessen Alleruzzo (Joseph), and grandson Andrew Yessen. After retirement Jim enjoyed his grandkids' activities and spending time with them. He enjoyed singing in the choirs at Trinity United Methodist Church and most recently the Basehor United Methodist Church. He also did volunteer work in the community, mainly at the Cooper Foreman Heirloom Gardens. One goal he accomplished in retirement was to trace his genealogy back to his family's landing on U.S. soil. Jim was a lifelong fan of the University of Kansas Jayhawks. His family and friends will miss his friendly smile and gentle greetings. A memorial will be held this summer.