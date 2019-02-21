James Robert Fitts James Robert Fitts, son of David Fitts and Gladys Lowe Fitts, was born October 11,1937 in Kansas City, Missouri. He died with all the rites of the Catholic Church on February 19, 2019 at Corondelet Place. Jim attended Visitation Grade School, Rockhurst High School and UMKC. He was in the plumbing business most of his life and owned Triangle Brass. After retirement he sold cigars for Diebels Cigar Company. In politics, he was elected to office for 14 years as Jackson County Committeeman of the Republican Party. Jim was preceeded in death by his parents and his daughter, Tracey Jane. Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Paula, son James A. Fitts and wife Sara, and beloved granddaughters, Allison and Natalie Fitts. Jim also leaves his brother, David William Fitts and wife, Mary and nieces and nephews. All services will be at Christ the King Catholic Church on Sat. Feb. 23, 2019. Visitation will be 10 to 11:30. Rosary at 11:30. Mass will be at noon. Luncheon follows. Private interment.



