James Robert "Bob" Hickam On Sunday, October 13, 2019, James Robert 'Bob' Hickam passed at the age of 92. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Oma Jean. He is survived by his three children, Gail Hickam Fines, Robert Kent Hickam, James Robin Hickam and his wife Jessie, his sister Letha Burton, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church of Independence where he was a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He served at the end of World War II in the Army Air Corp in the Philippines. He was a homebuilder and general contractor in Independence, MO and Estes Park, CO. Bob liked to help people and was proud of his volunteer work building numerous churches. He was an extraordinary fisherman and loved the outdoors and animals. Funeral will be Friday October 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at The First Baptist Church of Independence. Visitation will be followed by a Service at 11:00 am with a grave site service immediately following.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 17, 2019