James Robert Mulligan James Robert Mulligan, 93, Overland Park, Kansas, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park. Private Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Harrisonville, MO with burial at Orient Cemetery, Harrisonville. Jim was born October 22, 1926 in Raymore, Missouri, the son of Richard (Gerald) and Ida (Arnold) Mulligan. He grew up in Raymore and was a graduate of Lee's Summit High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, reaching the rank of Petty Officer Third Class. He earned his Bachelor's degree from University of Missouri-Columbia. Jim farmed throughout his life as well as worked for the Environmental Protection Agency. Jim married Mary Therese (Smith) on May 10, 1969 at Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. They lived in Raymore, Missouri before moving to Garden City, Missouri in 1972. He was a long-time active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Harrisonville, Missouri and was a Grand Knight in the Father Puetz Chapter of the Knights of Columbus. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sisters, Geraldine Pierson Najolia and Helen Mulligan and one brother, Richard "Dick" Mulligan. Survivors include his four children, Peggy (Stephen) Mouse of Urich, MO, Michael (Tracy) Mulligan of Columbia, MO, Amy (Shawn) Kennedy of Prairie Village, KS and Chris (Natalie) Mulligan of Springfield, VA; nine grandchildren, Jimmy, Katy, Anna and Evan Mouse, Harry and Marguerite Kennedy and Caroline, George and Emily James Mulligan and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jim was a loving husband and beloved father and grandfather and friend and will be deeply missed. (Arrangements-Atkinson Funeral Home, Harrisonville, MO; atkinsonfuneralhome.com
).