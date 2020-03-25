|
|
James Robert (Bob) Wright August 8, 1932-March 21, 2020 Bob was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Missouri. He raised five children with his loving wife Nancy (Wagner) Wright to whom he was married 33 years. He was preceded in death by Nancy and infant daughter, Ellie. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Frances (Pilsl)Wright. His five children: Barb, Bob, Rick, Janet and Joe; 6 Grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He will be missed by all of his extended loving family. Bob loved the outdoors, especially wildlife and nature. Bob had a very dry sense of humor which he maintained until the very end. Bob was devout in his faith and along with his wife ,Frances ,were active in Redemptorist Parish. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020