Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert (Bob) Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Robert (Bob) Wright Obituary
James Robert (Bob) Wright August 8, 1932-March 21, 2020 Bob was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Missouri. He raised five children with his loving wife Nancy (Wagner) Wright to whom he was married 33 years. He was preceded in death by Nancy and infant daughter, Ellie. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Frances (Pilsl)Wright. His five children: Barb, Bob, Rick, Janet and Joe; 6 Grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He will be missed by all of his extended loving family. Bob loved the outdoors, especially wildlife and nature. Bob had a very dry sense of humor which he maintained until the very end. Bob was devout in his faith and along with his wife ,Frances ,were active in Redemptorist Parish. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -