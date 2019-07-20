James "Jimmie" Roberts James "Jimmie" Roberts, 87, passed from this world on July 15, 2019 while visiting friends and family in Kansas City. His current home was in Topeka, KS but lived most of his life in Kansas City, KS and then Vassar, KS after retirement. Jimmie was born in Kansas City, Kansas on February 10, 1932, son of Benjamin and Noreen Roberts. He served as Captain of the Auxiliary Division of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, maintained an active presence in his Masonic Lodge and provided for his family by serving 35 years as a mechanical engineer with Owens Corning Fiberglas. Jimmie is survived by his sister, Marilyn Ruth Moore of Grandview, MO., three children, Jimmie Roberts of Cerritos, CA, Dale Roberts of Cathedral City, CA, and Diana Kubie of Topeka, KS. There are 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren as well as lifelong friends and family who mourn Jimmie's passing. Jimmie is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mildred "Millie" Roberts. Jimmie's final resting place will be at Vassar Cemetery on South Croco Rd. in Vassar, KS with a graveside service at 1:00pm CT on Tuesday July 23, 2019. Throughout his life Jimmie entertained with his beloved cowboy songs, wearing cowboy boots and Stetson, playing his guitar as he sang from his heart and as in all good cowboy tales, Jimmie died with his boots on.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 20, 2019