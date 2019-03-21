James Richard Ruffini James Richard Ruffini, 81, of Belton, Missouri passed away on March 18, 2019. Jim was born on July 30, 1937 in Plymouth, MA to Richard and Barbara Ruffini. He retired as a Colonel in the United States Marine Corps. He was the former President of the Building Owners & Managers Association (BOMA). An avid outdoorsman, Jim also enjoyed the hobby of Pigeon Racing since he was seven years old. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister Eleanor Osborn, sister Pauline Luscombe, brother Thomas Ruffini, sister Barbara Riedel and his son Richard Jackson Ruffini. Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years Nancy Ruffini, daughter Jamie Ruffini (Susan Duke), son Andrew (Lisa) Ruffini, son Alec (Amy) Ruffini, daughter Kirstie (Bill) Roberts, grandchildren: Shelby (Adam) Stangl, Aly Ruffini, Nick Ruffini, Delaney Roberts, Gabby Ruffini, William Roberts and Sophie Ruffini. A Visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, March 24 at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 700 Trevis Avenue, Belton, MO 64012. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00am on Monday, March 25 at the Church. Burial will follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the Uplift Organization, Attn: Kathy Dean, 1516 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 21, 2019