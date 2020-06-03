James S. Billings
James S. Billings James S. Billings, age 75, of Kansas City KS passed away on May 29, 2020 from natural causes. He was preceded in death by his sons Martin A Billings and James Matthew Billings. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Carol A Billings, daughter Kerri L Beck and her husband Kevin D Beck, granddaughter Rebecca A Gibson and her husband Thomas D Gibson, grandson Martin A Billings Jr and great grandson Wyatt M Billings. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association on his behalf.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
