James S. Billings James S. Billings, age 75, of Kansas City KS passed away on May 29, 2020 from natural causes. He was preceded in death by his sons Martin A Billings and James Matthew Billings. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Carol A Billings, daughter Kerri L Beck and her husband Kevin D Beck, granddaughter Rebecca A Gibson and her husband Thomas D Gibson, grandson Martin A Billings Jr and great grandson Wyatt M Billings. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association on his behalf.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.